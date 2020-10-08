Hannah Palmer Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

On Thursday, October 8, American model Hannah Palmer made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 22-year-old posing on a beach in front of succulents and palm trees. She sizzled in a black bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of low-rise bottoms with cut-out detailing. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Hannah accessorized the sexy look with numerous bracelets worn on her right wrist.

In the first image, the social media sensation stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread on the sand, as she looked directly at the camera.

The following photo was taken at a lower angle. Hannah faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She touched the side of her head and turned her neck to focus her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long honey-colored hair down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of Hannah’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous babe, such a natural beauty,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of pink heart, kissing face, and smiling face with sunglasses emoji to the comment.

“You’re simply perfect and amazing!!!! Incredibly attractive and very sexy!!!” added a different devotee.

“@hannah_cpalmer You literally share the most lit and insanely beautiful pics and videos here on IG and I just wanted to say thank u. Thank u for always sharing your life’s moments with all of your fans. You’re truly the BEST!” remarked another admirer.

“D*mn baby girl you have an amazing body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous red heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Hannah is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures that showed her wearing a skintight low-cut mini dress. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.