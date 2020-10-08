Ashley Resch Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Mismatched Lacy Lingerie

Ashley Resch shared a hot new update to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 7, that has many of her 928,000 followers in awe. The Canadian bombshell posted a single photo of herself rocking a lingerie set that put her hourglass figure front and center.

For the photo, Resch posed on a rustic balcony-like structure set up among trees. She faced the camera while placing the left leg in front of the right. She took one hand behind her head and rested the other on the railing. Resch tilted her head back, fixing her soft eyes on a point outside of the frame while allowing her lips to hang open.

Resch wore a sexy two-piece set, which included a mauve-colored bra made of lace. It had an underwire structure that helped to accentuate her buxom figure. The cups had interesting straps, which attracted to all four corners and met higher up, creating two different cut-outs that bared plenty of skin.

The lower half of her ensemble consisted of a lilac pair of bottoms with some lacy details on the sides. The waistband was shaped like a U, showing off her tight stomach while showcasing her curvy hips.

Resch swept her blond tresses to the side and wore them down in loose waves.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Los Angeles, California, and was captured by Serene Zena, as per the photo tag.

Resch asked her fans how they day is going and urged them to share specific details with her.

The post has attracted more than 13,600 likes and over 180 comments in under a day. Her fans used the opportunity to interact with her question, sharing interesting things about their day. Others simply took the moment to shower Resch with compliments.

“Good listened to some jazz. Lee Konitz, Matthew Shipp,” one user told her.

“This is the hottest woman on planet earth,” said another fan.

“I’m hanging lol had a big birthday party last night [facepalm] but you look super awesome as always,” a third fan replied.

“Better now after this master piece, dope shot,” chimed in a fourth fan.

When Resch isn’t slaying in lingeries in her Instagram feed, she can be found rocking similarly skimpy bikinis. Earlier this week, she shared a video of herself in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a leopard print, as The Inquisitr reported. The suit included a classic top with small triangle cups and spaghetti straps. Her bottoms were equally revealing, featuring a ruched front and very thin sides that she pulled up high onto her waist. Ashton Travis’s “Robbery” played in the background.