Two ‘RHOA’ Stars Reportedly Hooked Up With A Stripper At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Two stars of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reportedly had sex with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As Page Six reported, two unnamed women — neither of whom was Bailey — spent a drunken night hooking up with each other and a male stripper hired as entertainment for the big event.

Bailey’s event was held in a rented Charleston home where about ten girls got together to celebrate their friends’ upcoming nuptials. However, after plenty of alcohol, things got a little sexy.

“There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl,” a source said. “They were so drunk.”

The insider, who claimed to be at the party, explained that it wasn’t just some making out, but that things progressed to oral sex.

At that point, some of the ladies went to sleep as it was about 5 a.m. That’s when two women went with the male stripper into a private bedroom for some more fun. While the door was closed, they said that there was noise coming from the room that sounded like people having sex.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,'” the source said.

A second person heard the activity as well, the insider claimed.

“She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again,” they added.

Apparently, Bravo cameras caught the situation in the living room on tape and they are considering how to deal with the footage, though it could end up being aired in the upcoming 13th season of the show.

The next day at dinner, the cast confronted the two women who were said to be having sex with the stripper. Apparently, the two were upset after being approached about the hook-up and wanted to keep it as just part of a drunken adventure.

It isn’t clear exactly who of the cast was present at the party, but the network has confirmed that Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Tanya Sam would all be returning. LaToya Ali, Drew Sidora and Faylynn Guobadia have also joined the show after NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille left the franchise.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Leakes surprised fans when she announced that she wouldn’t be a part of the franchise any longer, saying that she wasn’t able to reach a contract agreement with producers, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13,” she said.

The bride-to-be is expected to get hitched to her fiance Mike Hill in Georgia on October 10.