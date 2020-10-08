Dasha Mart Flaunts Peachy Posterior & Massive Cleavage At The Beach While Clad In A Skimpy Bikini

Dasha Mart took to Instagram to promote the new Bang Energy drink flavor in the sexiest way possible. The smoking hot video was added to her feed on Thursday, October 8, and it’s earned a ton of attention from her 1.9 million fans.

The seconds-long clip captured the model as she worked it for the camera on a beach in Miami. The clip was set to a tropical tune and showed Dasha enjoying Bang’s new key lime flavor while clad in a bikini. In a few portions of the clip, the model wore a white lei in her hair. Tall palm trees surrounded the beach, and the turquoise water looked like it stretched on for days. Dasha displayed her killer figure from all angles while clad in the skimpy swimsuit.

The model rocked a string bikini with a green and blue tie-dye pattern. The piece had tiny, triangular cups, and the string that held the cups together fit tightly on her ribs, accentuating her massive cleavage, which was enviably bronze. The cups were spaced far apart, showing off even more of her bust. The garment had thin strings and a halterneck cut, leaving Dasha’s toned arms and shoulders on display for her fans to admire.

The bottoms were just as sexy and featured the same pattern. Like the top, the garment had thin, string sides tied in bows on her hips. The suit’s high-cut design showed off her shapely thighs while its thong cut revealed her peachy posterior. The skimpy suit also highlighted Dasha’s rock-hard abs, which were decorated with a diamond stud.

Dasha wore her long, brunette tresses with a middle part and they fell over her shoulders and down her back during most of the video. In her caption, she plugged the new flavor while urging her fans to follow the inventor of the popular energy drink.

The update was only live on Dasha’s page for a short time before it amassed over 5,900 likes and more than 100 comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Dasha’s fit figure while a few more expressed interest in the new drink.

“So sweet and beautiful. You are always looking so amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“Baby you are gorgeous little mermaid in my eyes when you be like this,” another social media user raved.

“Nice butt dead stunning looks,” a third fan wrote with a few flame emoji next to their comment.

“Wonderfully beautiful Dasha, is it thanks to Bang?” one more asked.