Richie Sambora Reportedly Has ‘No Regrets About Leaving’ Bon Jovi To Be A Full-Time Father To Daughter Ava

Richie Sambora reportedly has “no regrets about leaving” Bon Jovi in 2013 to be a full-time father to his daughter, Ava, who was 17-years-old at the time. After 30 years as part of the legendary rock and roll group, he stepped back from his role as a lead guitarist and Jon Bon Jovi’s co-songwriter, to spend more time with his only child. A source close to the guitarist spoke to People Magazine and said that if Richie had to do it again, he’d still make the same decision.

“Richie sacrificed a lot to be there for his daughter when she was still very young and needed him the most, and he’s so proud to see how well she’s doing now. She just had her birthday, and they had a family celebration. It was the right decision to step off the stage to be a full-time father. In the end, he was suffering from being on the road so much. Richie has no regrets about leaving the band,” the source told the magazine.

The source also claimed that the last seven years of Richie’s life have been the rockstar’s most “rewarding,” because he was able to things like driving Ava to her first day of high school and to pool parties with her friends.

Ava and her father are close, according to the source. She is Richie’s daughter with Dynasty actress Heather Locklear, to whom he was married from 1994 to 2004. According to People, the 23-year-old, who is a recent graduate of Loyola Marymount University, splits her time between the homes of both her parents. Ava stated in an Instagram post seen here that she received her B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies upon her college graduation. She recently began graduate school.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Richie last reunited with his Bon Jovi bandmates — including Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Alec Jon Such — when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The group and their families came together for the ceremony at the Public Hall event held in Cleveland, Ohio, and the band performed several songs including some of their greatest hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” “When We Were Us” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Jon spoke to Rock Antenne about the possibility of Richie rejoining the troupe someday in September of this year.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that Richie had his life together and was still in the group. Yet, in a weird way, it’s because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote This House Is Not For Sale, and that was a very strong record,” he said of the band’s 2016 release, which was their first full-length album without the guitarist.