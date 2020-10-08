Richie Sambora reportedly has no regrets he left Bon Jovi to be a full-time father to daughter Ava in 2013 when she was 17-years-old. After 30 years as part of the legendary rock and roll group, he stepped back from his role as a lead guitarist and co-writer of many of the band’s most popular songs with Jon Bon Jovi, to spend more time with his only child. A source close to the guitarist spoke to People Magazine and said even after so many years have passed, Richie still would not change his decision.

“Richie sacrificed a lot to be there for his daughter when she was still very young and needed him the most, and he’s so proud to see how well she’s doing now. She just had her birthday, and they had a family celebration. It was the right decision to step off the stage to be a full-time father. In the end, he was suffering from being on the road so much. Richie has no regrets about leaving the band,” claimed a source to the magazine.

The source also claimed that Richie drove Ava to her first day of high school and to pool parties with her friends and found the last seven years to be the most rewarding of his life. She is the product of Richie’s marriage to Dynasty actress Heather Locklear. The couple was wed from 1994 through 2004.

Father and daughter are close. The People story claimed that the recent 23-year-old graduate of Loyola Marymount University splits her time between the homes of both her parents. She recently began graduate school. Ava stated in an Instagram post seen here that she received her B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies upon her college graduation.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Richie last reunited with his Bon Jovi bandmates which included Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, and Alec Jon Such when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The group came together for both the ceremony, which they attended with their families, and to perform several songs including some of their greatest hits such as “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” “When We Were Us” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” at the Public Hall event held in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jon recently addressed the possibility of Richie someday rejoining the troupe to Rock Antenne in September of this year. The interview can be seen here.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that Richie had his life together and was still in the group. Yet, in a weird way, it’s because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote This House Is Not For Sale, and that was a very strong record,” he said of the band’s 2016 release, their first full-length album without the guitarist.