Kelly Gale Flaunts Soaking Wet Bod While Enjoying Swedish Summer

Kelly Gale flaunted her insane body on Thursday, October 8, when she teased her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a hot new update. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a video of herself enjoying the freezing water as she declared her love for summertime in a skimpy bikini that put her figure front and center.

The clip first showed the Swedish stunner getting out of what appeared to be a lake. The camera shot her walking on a wooden deck as she strutted her stuff. It then cut to footage of Gale jumping back in and continued to capture her enjoying the lake. The flag emoji in her post indicated she was in Sweden.

Gale wore a stylish white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her caramel skin tone. It featured a sporty top with a U-shaped neckline that dipped low, showing off plenty of cleavage. The lower straps were thick, offering a good amount of support, while the upper ones were thin and stretched over her shoulders.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin strings were placed low, hugging her hips. It boasted a thong back that put Gale’s tight booty on display.

Gale added the the single version of the song “Summer Breeze” by The Isley Brothers to the video.

In the caption, Gale noted that she is pretending that it is still summertime, even if the water is 8 degrees Celsius (46 degrees Fahrenheit).

Her fans were quick to react to the post. Within two hours, it has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 90 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while many others used the occasion to share their thoughts on her song choice.

“Super sexy and that bikini is [fire],” one of her fans raved, using an emoji in place of the word.

“8 degrees and u swimming, how is it possible?” asked another admirer.

“I like the original ‘Summer Breeze!’ If you can’t do a better version then maybe you shouldn’t. Oh, you do look hot in the cold water,” a third fan chimed in.

“Uh, who put you on this version of ‘Summer Breeze????'” replied a fourth user.

Gale often posts swimsuit photos to her Instagram feed, as those who follow her will know. Earlier this week, she shared a snapshot of herself sprawling in the sand while in a tiny two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The suit boasted a striking snakeskin print in shades of white, black and gray. It included a classic triangle top with thin straps. Her matching bottoms had side strings that tied into bows, which she wore high on her sides.