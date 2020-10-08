Joe Biden Pulls Out Of Scheduled October 15 Virtual Presidential Debate, After President Trump Does The Same

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opted out of a planned October 15 presidential debate, citing his adversary, Donald Trump, doing the same, TMZ reported. He plans to instead try to figure out a way in which he can take questions from the American people directly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Thursday the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPB) announced that a planned “town hall”-style debate scheduled for next week will be held virtually, rather than in-person, following the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

However, Trump told Fox Business that he wasn’t interested.

“I am not going to do a virtual debate. I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” he said.

Trump will instead host a rally that day, according to his campaign manager Bill Stepien, who accused the committee of unilaterally canceling the in-person contest.

Not long afterwards, Biden’s team, citing the president’s decision, announced that the former V.P. would also skip the contest.

“Joe Biden was prepared to accept the CPB’s proposal for a virtual town hall, but the president has refused, as Donald Trump clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy,” reads a statement, in part, from Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

With Trump now out of the debate, the statement reads, Biden will instead find another way to take queries directly from Americans that day.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It remains unclear how he intends to do that.

Bedginton’s statement went on to prevail upon the CPB to reschedule the October 15 debate to October 22, “so that the [Trump] is not able to evade accountability.”

“The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly,” she continues, noting that every major-party candidate since 1992 has participated in a debate where the format includes voters talking to them directly about their concerns.

In fact, another debate is already scheduled for October 22. What would have been the third debate of the 2020 election cycle was, or is, scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, with Kristen Welker of NBC News as the moderator. It remains unclear if that event will take place, or moved to another date, or canceled altogether.

Trump’s campaign, for its part, is also interested in having three debates. As The New York Times reported, Stepien expressed agreement with the idea of moving the town hall to October 22, and the third debate a week later, to October 29.