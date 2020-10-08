Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Cleavage In Curve-Hugging Loungewear While Rocking Furry Slippers

Ashley Alexiss showed off her bombshell body in a casual outfit that perfectly suited her curves. The model added the sultry new shot to her feed on Thursday, October 8, and her fans have been noticing it for many reasons.

The photo captured the plus-size model in front of a door with glass, allowing sunshine to spill over her figure. Ashley was all smiles as she posed on a black rug, holding her pup’s paws in her hands. She popped her booty back toward the door, bending her knees slightly for the pose. Ashley looked straight into the camera, and in the caption, she reminded her 2.1 million followers to love unconditionally as dogs do.

She opted for a sexy black jumpsuit that was casual but still gave off a sexy vibe. The upper portion of the garment was incredibly sexy, featuring a scooping neckline that showed off her ample assets. The piece also had a row of buttons in the center, drawing even more attention to Ashley’s cleavage. The garment was snug on her figure, accentuating the hourglass curves that she has become known for.

The lower half of the outfit matched the same fabric and color as her top. It was tight on her shapely thighs and had a set of pockets that were worn high on her hips. The garment was also tight around Ashley’s lower leg, and the jogger-style pants had a thick elastic band that was stretched over her ankles. She completed the ensemble with a pair of fuzzy slippers that exposed a tease of her toes.

Ashley styled her long, blond locks with down, adding a few loose waves. She also wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head to keep her locks out of her face. The model’s pup also appeared to be looking into the camera and sported a pink collar with a gold charm.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Ashley’s page for a short time, but it’s accrued over 8,200 likes and dozens of comments. Several Instagrammers applauded Ashley’s curvy figure while a few more commented on the caption.

“True, but humans don’t love unconditionally, especially attractive women with many options,” one follower wrote.

“You look absolutely amazing Ashley,” a second exclaimed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Aloha beauty. This is such a CUTE photo oxox,” another wrote with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“You are absolutely gorgeous. Where’s that jumpsuit from I love it,” a fourth Instagrammer asked.