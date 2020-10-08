Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Her Cleavage & Abs In Latest Instagram Post

Jilissa Zoltko showcased her enviable figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 787,000 followers on Wednesday, October 7. The American model wore a skintight fitness ensemble in the six-photo update.

Jilissa sported a yellow two-piece set. It included a sports bra and clingy cycling shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her decolletage. The sportswear had a super tight fit on her breasts that made her voluptuous cleavage look more prominent. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her washboard abs and flat tummy.

The bottoms that she sported clung high to her slim waistline, obscuring her bellybutton from view. The skintight shorts hugged her every curve, accentuating her hourglass physique. The color of the attire complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

In the first pic, Jilissa was standing inside a building, dressed in her sexy sportswear. She posed front and center with her legs apart, and her arms were placed on the sides. The babe looked straight into the camera with a fierce look on her face. The sunlight that hit her body made her tanned complexion glow.

The second snap showed the hottie in a similar stance. This time, she glanced at her right, smiling brightly. A swipe to the right showed Jilissa posing with her toned backside directed to the camera. In the fourth image featured her with a smile that showed her pearly whites. The fifth and the last photos displayed a full look at Jilissa’s fit figure.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of gold hoop earrings, a ring, a bangle, a black Prada bag, and sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head. She left her golden locks down and styled in soft, beachy waves.

In the caption, Jilissa shared why she posted a lot of pictures in the same outfit. She also revealed that her activewear was from a brand called Bo and Tee, tagging in the company’s Instagram page in the post.

The latest upload has earned a lot of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 29,400 times and left more than 300 comments on the titillating post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a string of emoji instead.

“Cute workout set! You look great!” one of her fans commented.

“You look so beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“Out of all the IG models, I think you are my favorite,” a third follower wrote.