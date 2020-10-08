Larsa Pippen, 46, Stirs Dating Rumors After Night Out With ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey, 23

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen stuck up possible dating rumors after she was seen spending an evening with the Too Hot To Handle heartthrob Harry Jowsey, according to a report from Daily Mail.

Larsa took to social media during their evening out to explain to her two million Instagram followers why she was with Harry.

“So I decided I need dance lessons so I called my friend Harry,” she said in her Instagram story, according to a report from TMZ.

“We’re going to be doing salsa lessons. Stay tuned,” he added to the short video.

The two reportedly got dinner prior to their dancing lessons at an upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills.

For the night out, Larsa sizzled in her outfit that flaunted her cleavage and curvy hips. She rocked a formfitting black tank top with a low-cut neckline and thin straps that hugged her toned shoulders. She paired the top with a black leather pencil skirt that fell to her knees and featured a high slit in the front which exposed her sculpted legs. The skirt complimented Larsa’s hourglass figure. She completed her ensemble with a silver watch on her left wrist and a pair of clear high heels.

Harry wore a light green olive colored dress shirt, which was unbuttoned about halfway down to showcase his chest muscles. He added a pair of black ripped skinny jeans and white sneakers to his attire for the evening.

Larsa was formally married to Chicago Bulls guard Scottie Pippen from 1997-2018 after the two met in the Windy City, which was where Larsa grew up. They also have four kids together.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

On the other hand, Harry recently broke up with his girlfriend and fellow co-star, Francesca Farago, in June. Francesca explained that the physical distance between them made the relationship too difficult to maintain, as he was residing in Los Angeles and she lived in Vancouver, Canada.

“Nothing bad happened. I simply fell out of love, I lost that massive spark that I had at the start of the show. Feelings change, not all relationships work out. If you can’t give someone 110 percent, then there’s no point,” Harry stated on social media regarding his separation from Francesca.

As far as the relationship status between Larsa and Harry, they both have not officially released an announcement as to wether or not they are romantically involved. However, after the paparazzi snapped various photos of the pair getting cozy on their dinner date, many have began to speculate their involvement. Harry, who is 23, is half the age of Larsa, 46, although her slim figure makes her look far younger than her age.