Eboni K. Williams Confirms She Will Be First Black Housewife On ‘RHONY’

Eboni K. Williams is making history as the first Black woman to be cast as a housewife on the Real Housewives of New York, as Essence reported.

The 37-year-old is a host and executive producer, with appearances on Fox Sports, Fox News, NBA 2K, and others. She also authored a 2017 memoir called Pretty Powerful: Appearances, Substance, & Success. Prior to that, she was a criminal defense lawyer. This is her first appearance on reality television.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women,” she said. “I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

“I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”

Williams said that she believes Black females need to have more influence in culture and explained that while she won’t be the typical housewife because she isn’t married and is typically extremely private, she has decided to let people into her life to experience her journey as she navigates the new COVID-influenced world.

But unlike some housewives who come for the drama, she said that this is part of her real-life and wants to show the reality of the ups and downs of her world. She said that she hopes to form genuine relationships with the existing cast of the franchise. On top of that, she said she plans to show viewers as she starts her own family.

Filming for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York has begun, though there isn’t a set premiere date with the coronavirus pandemic upending production across all of Bravo’s reality programs.

Heidi Gutman / Getty Images

After Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer left the successful franchise, Williams will join familiar faces Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan.

Mortimer departed the series mid-season to move to Chicago to be with her long-time beau Scott Kluth. Medley was reportedly fired after she had conflicts with producers. One source said that the 55-year-old was tossed off because she was a mean drunk, as The Inquisitr previously reported.