Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Coyote Ugly’ Reboot Is In The Works, Says She Could Still Master The Dance Moves

Fans of cult classic Coyote Ugly rejoice — Tyra Banks has confirmed a reboot is in the works. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tyra revealed that talks are underway about the exciting project — although it’s not clear exactly what it will look like yet, with both a TV series and a movie being discussed.

During her appearance on the show, the supermodel revealed that her interview with Kelly had clashed with planned talks about the project.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” Tyra said. “We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them.”

She then revealed that the Coyote Ugly reboot talks surrounded trying to bring it back either as a sequel or a TV series.

As People noted, Tyra starred in the original move as Zöe, one of the establishment’s bartenders, alongside Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, Piper Perabo and Izabella Miko. The movie was released in 2000, and grossed more than $110 million at the box office.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

During her interview with Kelly, Tyra opened up about her audition for the role, which took place more than 20 years ago.

“For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play,” she remembered. “I was like, “OK, I’ll take Prince’s Kiss.”… They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping.”

She went on to explain that she danced for the whole song, which left her completely out of breath in the audition room.

“They all just started laughing. They’re like, “We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going,”” she recalled.

When Kelly asked Tyra whether she felt she still had the iconic dance moves from the original movie within her, the Dancing With The Stars host appeared confident. She said that as long as there was no choreography and no-one telling her how to dance, she should be able to pull it off. Tyra then jokingly called on Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough to help her out with choreography.

As E! News underlined, the original film focused on the story of Violet Sanford, played by Piper, who moved to New York to pursue a singing career. However, she soon began working at iconic bar Coyote Ugly in order to make money. The film was based around a real bar, which was founded in the city in 1993 by Liliana “Lil” Lovell.