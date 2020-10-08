Ashley Graham Shows Some Skin In A Crop Top & Pink Panties While Playing With Son Isaac

Ashley planted a huge smooch on her 8-month-old.

Ashley Graham delighted her Instagram followers with an adorable new series of photos on Wednesday. The pics captured her showing off her post-baby body while playing with her 8-month-old son, Isaac.

A total of four images were shared in the October 7 upload that saw the mother-and-son duo posing up against a blank white backdrop. The compilation was captioned with a line from the popular children’s tune “Baby Shark,” and kicked off with a shot of Ashley holding her diaper-clad child up in the air and planting a kiss on his cheek. She wore a huge smile across her face and proceeded to stretch her arms out further, letting Isaac tower over her head but never letting the camera get a full look at his face.

In the final shot, Ashley cradled the infant in her arms again while planting another huge smooch on his face.

The loved-up display between the model and her first child was certainly aww worthy, but that wasn’t the only thing that captivated the attention of Ashley’s 11.4 million followers. The 32-year-old herself was quite a sight as she showcased her postpartum figure in a scanty ensemble that showed some serious skin.

Ashley looked flawless as she bonded with her son in a light green T-shirt with cap sleeves that showed off her toned arms. It fit snugly over her chest and cut off right at her rib cage, exposing her waist and stomach, as well as her stretch marks.

The catwalk queen teamed her tiny top with a pair of pink panties that left little to the imagination. The piece boasted a cheeky design that teased a glimpse of her derriere, while its high-cut style offered a peek at her shapely thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, drawing further attention to her killer curves.

Ashley put the finishing touches on her look by styling her brunette tresses in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded behind her back in loose waves. She also sported a set of dainty earrings and a chunky chain necklace to give her look a bit of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the sweet snaps, awarding them more than 622,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to gush over Ashley and her child, as well as compliment the model for her confidence.

“I love your constant push to normalize bodies, embrace motherhood, and rock your sexuality. I’ve been afraid of all of this for such a long time. You’ve really encouraged me to put my plus size self out there,” one person wrote.

“Mommy and me goals,” quipped another fan.

“Love this pic so so much promoting healthy post baby body. I wish I had this level of love for my body and confidence,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow hottest momma out there,” praised a fourth admirer.

Ashley has hardly been shy about showing off her figure both before, during, and after her pregnancy. Another recent share saw her flashing her voluptuous chest and midsection underneath an open leather top while encouraging her followers to vote. That post was another hit, racking up more than 225,000 likes to date.