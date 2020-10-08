Olivia Culpo’s Puppy Has Leg Down Her Bra During Target Trip In Funny Photos

Olivia also modeled a chic mini dress in a new slideshow that she shared.

Olivia Culpo revealed the unusual way that she temporarily toted her tiny puppy around during a trip to Target in her latest social media update.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a slideshow that captured a busy day in her glamorous life. She also listed off a few of the things that she did, beginning with watching Louis Vuitton’s virtual Spring 2021 runway show. Olivia included a photo of herself rocking a piece from the French fashion house. It was a two-tone minidress. The bust and the round shoulder puffs on the garment’s long sleeves were black, while the rest of it was a pale cream color. The dress had a daringly high hem that skimmed the tops of Olivia’s slender thighs. The neckline dipped down in a V that showed off her décolletage.

She completed her outfit with a pair of shiny black Louis Vuitton loafers that featured square toes, high block heels, and gold hardware on the uppers. She wore her long brunette hair parted down the middle and pulled back in a sleek low ponytail. She was pictured striking a pose outside on a porch.

Olivia was also shown sitting on a staircase with her long, glistening legs crossed. Her adorable puppy, Oliver Sprinkles, was laying on one of the steps. A few images captured Olivia in action as she decorated her porch under the fluffy brown poodle’s watchful eye. She placed an array of pumpkins and gourds in different sizes and colors on the stone steps leading up to her front door.

The final two photos were snapped during a trip to Target. Olivia wore an ivory sports bra and a matching pair of workout leggings. Over her athletic ensemble, she sported an oversize beige sweater cardigan with large pockets. The model left most of the top’s buttons undone to expose her bra. She also rocked a leopard-print face mask.

Olivia held Oliver, whose front paws were resting on her right shoulder. His back right leg was stuck down the front of her bra, and his paw hung out of the bottom of the garment. The model revealed that she carried her pet around the store in this manner for around 20 minutes.

Since the former Miss Universe shared her slideshow on her Instagram account, it has amassed over 76,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Oliver is adorable! NC looks good on you sis go on and move here permanently with your man!!! Cute little family you all are,” read one response to her post.

“What a dress!!!” gushed another admirer.

“This look is everything!!! I LOVE when you post fashion like this. Killing it!” said a third fan.

“Cutest dog ever,” declared a fourth person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia’s cute canine companion made another spotlight-stealing appearance on her Instagram page in photos that were snapped during a visit to the groomers.