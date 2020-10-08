‘Nasty’ Tyra Banks Reportedly Thinks She Was Sabotaged After ‘DWTS’ Mix-Up

While Tyra Banks played off her mistake on the October 5 elimination episode of Dancing With the Stars, behind the scenes, things were reportedly not so cool.

OK Magazine reported that the new face of the dance competition was furious after the snafu and suspects that someone behind-the-scenes is trying to make her look bad.

“Tyra was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool. She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show,” an insider revealed.

“Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting, and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month. Tyra suspects someone is trying to sabotage her. Tyra was made to ad lib through the moment and was totally unprepared. When Tyra is out of her comfort zone she gets nasty and blames others.”

Another source added that Tyra’s attitude and attempt to blame her staff is putting her at odds with the people she works with. On top of that, the 46-year-old former model hasn’t shown a lot of gratitude for the hard work that her people are doing.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Things went awry when Tyra announced that Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were up for elimination instead of Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy. To correct the mistake, she called back up the right couple and told the cameras that she had announced the wrong names because someone had put them wrong on her cue cards.

She later told fans that she was sorry for the blunder but again blamed it on the cards, which put the error directly on the heads of the staff.

Shortly after that, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she explained the situation further and said that it was likely just a computer error. The mother of one added she could understand why fans were blaming her for the mistaken announcement, but that she hadn’t done anything wrong herself.

She revealed that she was willing to take the blame for the team because it’s all part of being the face and host of a television program.

The insider said that had it not been for her hard-working team, however, things could have been much worse in the early days of getting Dancing With the Stars up and running. Putting the blame on them and melting down behind the scenes isn’t making her any friends, they explained.