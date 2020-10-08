NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Could Be Traded To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Darius Garland & Draft Picks

After suffering back-to-back disappointments in the first two years of the post-LeBron James era, most people are already expecting the Cleveland Cavaliers to undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2020 offseason. However, lots of unexpected things do happen in the NBA. Instead of taking a different route and focusing on the development of their young core, the Cavaliers could make big moves that could turn them from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the shocking trade that the Cavaliers could make this fall is the blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. In the proposed scenario, the Cavaliers would be sending a package that includes Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Dante Exum, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2022 first-rounder to the Wizards in exchange for Beal and the No. 9 overall selection. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Though it would cost them three young and promising talents and two first-rounders, the deal would make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers, especially if they are determined to help the frontcourt duo Kevin Love and Andre Drummond contend for the championship title next year. As Swartz, pairing Love and Drummond with an All-Star caliber and prolific scorer like Beal would strengthen the Cavaliers’ chances of becoming a relevant team in the Eastern Conference once again.

“With a frontcourt of Kevin Love and Andre Drummond, the Cavs could theoretically make a run in the East should they cash in some young backcourt talent for a proven All-Star. Beal was the NBA’s second-leading scorer this season and would be complemented nicely by Love’s floor-spacing and Drummond’s elite rebounding. Kevin Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Dylan Winder would provide a supporting cast with upside, and Cleveland would still be adding the No. 9 overall pick in the draft to the mix.”

The Cavaliers may not be in a better situation than the Wizards right now, but being traded to Cleveland may also end up being beneficial for Beal. Aside from the opportunity of making a deep playoff run next year, Beal could also have the chance of becoming the No. 1 scoring option in Cleveland. Though he spent most of his career as John Wall’s sidekick, Beal has proven this season that he’s also capable of leading the offense and becoming the main man of a team.