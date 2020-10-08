Jennifer Lawrence Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, Says Donald Trump Puts Himself Before Safety Of America

Jennifer Lawrence threw her support behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election during an interview with V Magazine published on Wednesday. The Hunger Games actor accused Donald Trump of putting his own interests before those of America, and said he did not represent her.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” she said. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

Lawrence also underlined the importance of the rapidly approaching November election in the interview, which was part of the publication’s upcoming Thought Leaders issue.

“I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime,” she stated.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The actor also underlined her work to repair “America’s broken political system” and described voting as the foundation of democracy and freedom.

She explained that she has been a board member of Represent Us — a non-partisan organization that works to end corruption within the political system — for the past three years, and noted that the group’s goal is to make American citizens aware of “the corruption in our government” so they can “vote it out.”

Lawrence highlighted the appetite for change triggered by the Black Lives Matter movement, and revealed that she is listening, learning, and “trying to show up as an ally.”

“The Black community is not safe or treated equally and that needs to change.”

The actor told the publication that while the bad news can feel “overwhelming at times,” the most important thing is to stay focused on how people can be a part of the solution to inequality.

Lawrence was not the only celebrity to come out in support of the Biden-Harris ticket in the publication’s 12 Thought Leaders profiles, as The Inquisitr reported. Indeed, Taylor Swift — who, until recently famously did not comment on politics — also threw her support behind the democratic duo.

Swift told the magazine that she would be proud to vote for Biden and Harris, and said that their leadership would give the U.S. the chance to begin the healing process “it so desperately needs.” Like Lawrence, Swift emphasized that the next president must recognize the right of people of color to feel safe and represented. She also underlined that the leader of the U.S. should acknowledge the right of women to have power over their own bodies, and include and represent the LGBTQIA+ community.