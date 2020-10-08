Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Low Cut Top: ‘Epic’

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 11.7 million Instagram followers after posting a new clip where she flaunted her enviable curves. The video was made to promote Bang Energy, one of the model’s many sponsors.

For the occasion, the Russian bombshell wore an incredibly revealing crop top. The garment was a light beige color that not only complemented the model’s sun-kissed skin but added an autumnal aesthetic to the clip. However, what was likely more eye-catching for Kvitko’s followers was the fact that the top featured a very low v-style neckline that left little of her décolletage to the imagination.

The fabric was a clingy and skintight material that hugged her curves, and the hem cropped just below the bust so that much of Kvitko’s midriff was exposed. A tie fasted around her torso to emphasize her trim torso. Long sleeves added an aspect of modesty to the otherwise sultry garment.

Kvitko coupled the top with a pair of pants in a rich brown shade that continued the fall-appropriate vibes. They were a high-waisted silhouette with a hemline that cinched around Kvitko’s waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Kvitko styled her hair into a sleek flat-ironed look with a trendy center part. Her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her midriff. She also sported a chic pastel pink manicure.

The Instagram star began the video by opening a can of Bang Energy. The flavor was key lime pie, and Kvitko herself raved about the taste in her caption, explaining that it was “revolutionary” because it managed to capture both the aspects of the citrus pie with the crust.

Kvitko then angled her body to the side to show off her curves while taking a long sip from the can. A small interlude followed where she played with her dog. The video closed with Kvitko kissing her pup and then holding the drink in front of a window with a beautiful vista.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the clip around 24,000 likes and more than 415 comments within just a couple of hours of posting.

“You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with both a besotted face emoji and a red heart.

“Can we drink it together?” teased a second.

“Most beautiful woman ever,” gushed a third.

“Such a beautiful angel,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including the kissing face symbol.

