Sofia Vergara Showcases Cleavage As She Turns Up The Glamour In Revealing Red Ball Gown

Sofia Vergara set fans’ pulses racing as she shared a playful boomerang of herself swishing the skirts of a glamorous red ball gown. The stunning America’s Got Talent judge uploaded the fun post on Wednesday, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The actor’s ultra glam gown featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, which showed off her ample cleavage. The body of the dress hugged her enviable curves in all the right places, before descending into a gorgeous princess-style skirt that swept her ankles. Sofia left her hair down in loose waves which cascaded over her bare shoulders for the video clip, and let the gown do the talking, as she accessorized with just a simple bracelet on her right wrist.

Sofia was clearly feeling her look, as the boomerang showed her swishing her flowing skirt from left to right and back again, revealing just a glimpse of a stiletto heel underneath. She maintained eye-contact with the camera for the duration of the clip, and wore a suitably sultry expression on her face.

The video shoot took place in beautifully-furnished room with a brick wall painted white and huge pots filled with branches in the background. To Sofia’s left was a leather L-shaped sofa, while a glass table complete with a centerpiece stood to her right. A trendy lamp stood in the background, and followers could also glimpse a shelving unit filled with luxe glassware.

Sofia captioned the shot with a string of dancing woman emoji, no doubt reflecting on the similarity of her look to the woman the graphic depicts.

Her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum appeared particularly impressed with the upload, as she took to the comments section to celebrate her pal’s undeniable beauty.

“Love you beautiful Sofia,” wrote Heidi, adding a long string of red heart and fire emoji to her words.

The actor’s non-famous followers were no less enthusiastic about the fierce clip.

“I see a queen, ladies and gentlemen,” wrote one fan, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“You in red is everything to me,” commented another, with three heart-eye emoji.

“What a beauty,” added a third admirer, alongside a string of fire emoji.

While the Modern Family star ramped up the glamour in her latest upload, previous videos show that, as well as beauty, she has a sense of humor. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 25 the actor posted a hilarious video of herself attempting — and ultimately failing — to balance atop an inflatable bull in a swimming pool. You can see the post here.