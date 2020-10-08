Amanda Trivizas Straddles Personal Watercraft, Flaunts Curvaceous Backside In Pink String Bikini

Model Amanda Trivizas got the attention of her 833,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling update on Thursday. The brunette beauty shared a picture that featured her showcasing her bodacious booty while riding a personal watercraft.

Amanda’s bikini was a deep shade of pink, but little of it was visible due to the way she was seated on the craft. That being said, the swimsuit was skimpy and the bottoms featured a thong cut that allowed her show off her assets.

The popular influencer wore a pair of dark sunglasses on her face, and her hair cascaded in wet ringlets down her back.

The photo captured Amanda on the Wave Runner in the middle of a body of brilliant blue water. A hilly landscape dotted with buildings was visible in the background. The sky was clear suggesting that it was a perfect day to spend on the water.

The camera snapped Amanda from behind at a slight side angle as she straddled the watercraft. The image put all of her fabulous curves on display. She arched her back, making her bare bottom the most prominent feature in the frame. But her booty was not the only body part she flaunted. Her toned legs were also on display. The model leaned forward on the handlebars, flashing a bit of side boob while also showing off her shapely shoulders and arms. Her dewy skin looked flawless as it glowed in the sun. She looked over her shoulder at something out of view with a smile on her face.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more tan 15,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Amanda’s fans certainly seemed to enjoy seeing her in the skin-baring bikini, and many of them told her so.

“You’re shining brighter than the sun. Have a good day, my queen,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You literally share the most lit and insanely beautiful pics and videos here on IG and I just wanted to say thank u. Thank u for always sharing your life’s moments with all of your fans. You’re truly the BEST!” a second admirer chimed in.

“The best beautiful woman and perfect photo,” commented a third follower.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST person in it,” a fourth comment read.

Amanda can rock just about any look. She recently thrilled her online audience with a video that saw her looking smoking hot in a green mini dress with a plunging neckline while she posed on a piano.