Valerie Bertinelli’s Brother Says Eddie Van Halen Was An ‘Amazing’ Brother-In-Law

David Bertinelli was with his famous sister when she met her future husband in 1980, and he shared decades of fun memories with him.

Valerie Bertinelli’s brother, David, opened up about his family’s love for Eddie Van Halen.

One day after the legendary Van Halen guitarist passed away at age 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, the brother of the One Day at a Time star remembered him as an “amazing,” family-oriented man.

In an interview posted by UpNorth Live, Bertinelli described Van Halen as a “wonderful caring soul,” who was more than just a great guitarist.

Bertinelli, who was with his famous sibling when she first met her future husband backstage at a 1980 Van Halen concert, revealed that during the couple’s 25-year marriage they did “a lot of things together as a family.”

He recalled playing volleyball on the beach, riding motorcycles and street bikes, and riding in fast cars with his rock star in-law.

Bertinelli added that his brother-in-law was “great fun to be around.” He also revealed that he was lucky enough to travel with Van Halen’s band and take photographs, noting that the rocker was always “accommodating” whenever he asked him to pose.

He also recalled crashing at his sister’s house back in the day, where he would hear her “perfectionist” husband strumming on his guitar as he tried to fall asleep. Bertinelli noted that the last time he saw his former brother-in-law was in 2015 during a tour date in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where he spent time with him backstage.

Bertinelli also revealed that he talked with his sister and her son Wolfang, 29, following Van Halen’s death. He said Wolfie was “pretty broken up” when he talked to him, but that the family was comforted by the fact that the last person the guitar legend saw before he passed was his son. Bertinelli said the rocker “absolutely adored” his son and was proud of his career as a musician.

“Ed and Val were still very close and friends basically after their divorce,” he added, noting that they remained on good terms for the sake of their child, who was just 16 when they split.

In addition to the interview, Bertinelli also shared a black-and -white throwback photo of Van Halen to Instagram as he wrote that he is heartbroken over the loss of the music legend. Like his sister did in her Instagram tribute, he referenced Van Halen’s captivating smile and said his music will live on.

Bertinelli said Van Halen will be cremated and there will be a funeral in Los Angeles that he will attend.