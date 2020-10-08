Ryan Seacrest Looks Like The Brawny Towels Man In New Instagram Share

Ryan Seacrest looked just like the Brawny Towels man in an amusing new Instagram share. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host stood proud for a photo where he appeared to be dressed like the paper towel character. His 5.1 million followers went wild for the snap, liking it over 23,000 times thus far.

In a side-by-side image, Ryan stood in front of a screen that displayed the logo for his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. He hosts this daily entertainment and music series in addition to his Live duties. The show is syndicated and heard on over 130 radio stations in both the U.S. and Canada.

He smiled for the camera with his hands on his hips. Ryan wore a red, blue, and white checkered flannel shirt in the photograph. On his left wrist, he wore a watch. Ryan’s hair was long on top and fashioned away from his forehead in waves. He had a neatly trimmed mustache and beard on his face.

In the caption of the share, Ryan posted that the similarity of his outfit to the character was not a deliberate move on his part.

Next to the entertainment mogul was a picture of the well-known paper towel logo. The dark-haired Brawny man also wore a red plaid shirt while standing in front of a series of pine trees.

Celebrity pals such as singer Josh Groban felt like this comparison was something they would never be able to unsee.

Fans found the comparison hilarious. They shared their feelings regarding the side-by-side pics in the comments section of the post.

“I will never be able to unsee this,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Looks better on you Ryan,” remarked a second fan.

“Thank you for posting! Totally the Brawny dude!” joked a third social media user.

“I love it!! You look SOOOO GOOD (don’t worry…I’m married),” commented a fourth follower, who added a winking emoji at the end of their message.

Other fans stated the entertainment host was like a fine wine, aging with grace. Some alluded to the fact that he should think about wearing this out during Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s annual Halloween shot while others were not fans of the full beard, mustache, and longer hair and urged Ryan to cut his hair and go back to a clean-shaven look.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Ryan will rejoin the cast of American Idol as host alongside Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.