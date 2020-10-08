Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Super Youthful Style In See Through Top & Neon Jeans

Kourtney Kardashian sported a super youthful aesthetic in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with followers on Wednesday. The 41-year-old reality star rocked a transparent brown top and bright lemon jeans in the fun shot, as she showcased her lean figure.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians favorite sported luminous high-waisted trousers, that — in a high-fashion twist — were too long for her legs, and covered most of her matching yellow high heels. The garment was wide-legged and fastened with a silver button. Kourtney paired the eye-catching pants with a transparent top in a nude brown hue. The form-fitting garment was long sleeved, and the small screen regular had pulled the sleeves down so they covered most of her hands, which added a cool, 90’s-style vibe to the look. The sheer nature of the top meant that Kourtney’s bra and toned torso were visible in the upload.

Kourtney continued the 90’s aesthetic with her hair ‘do. She had tied her dark locks into two small knots, which sat on either side of her head. She rocked a classic center parting. Kourtney posed with her eyes cast down to the floor as she scratched her head with her left hand, which lent the photo a candid feel.

The brunette beauty looked to be stood on a porch for the photoshoot, as a large glass lamp was affixed to the wall behind her, while gray paving stones lay beneath her feet. She posed in front of a giant plant pot, which housed a small red tree and plenty of moss, while a window was visible to her left.

Kourtney also shared a second picture with her followers, which showed a bright yellow car in front of a stack of large yellow and black cubes, as she no-doubt referred to the attention-grabbing color of her pants.

Her followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the cute image.

“I need these pants in my life,” wrote one fan, alongside two heart-eye emoji.

“How are u so cool?,” asked another.

“Neon is your color…. wow,” wrote a third admirer, who added a heart-eye emoji to their complimentary words.

Kourtney’s latest post follows a fun video she shared on Instagram to mark the birthday of her bff — 20-year-old TikTok influencer Addison Rae. As The Inquisitr reported, in the adorable montage, the Poosh founder and her young bestie posed and crawled on the floor on a set filled with neon lights and large disco balls. You can see the post here.