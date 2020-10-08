Alexa Collins Heats Up Instagram In See-Through Lace Lingerie

Florida hottie Alexa Collins cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning, sharing a sizzling lingerie pic that is proving hard to ignore. Clad in a sexy black lace two-piece that left little to the imagination, the Miami model displayed her bombshell figure while posing out on a balcony, leaving followers in awe of her incredible curves.

The set was from online retailer, Eats Lingerie, which is known for its torrid designs. The saucy ensemble comprised of a balconette bra that nearly completely exposed her cleavage and extremely high-cut bottoms which bared her hips and thighs. Both pieces were fashioned out of a see-through fabric that offered a tantalizing view of Alexa’s voluptuous assets, relying solely on their chic, broken-lace print to censor her curves.

The outfit featured underwire cups for support and had an enticing push-up effect that put even more emphasis on her perky chest. A pair of spaghetti straps framed her abundant décolletage, sporting metallic ring details that further drew the eye to her busty cleavage. Similar decorations adorned the skimpy bottoms, which had a small triangular front that only covered what was necessary. The item boasted narrow sides that came up above Alexa’s hip bones and a scooped waistline that fell far past her navel. The look left her toned midriff and tummy on full display, highlighting the model’s trim figure and tiny waist.

Alexa kept her accessories simple, wearing a dainty gold bracelet that added just the right amount of bling. She rocked an elegant watch on her other wrist, finishing off the hot look with a discrete manicure. She styled her hair with a mid-part, letting her golden tresses fall freely down her back. Her locks brushed over her cheekbones, emphasizing her gorgeous features and grazing her chiseled collar bone.

The blond beauty showed off her lithe yet sinuous physique as she cupped her thighs with both hands. She slightly cocked her hip and closed her legs, teasing her thigh gap. Her shoulder was also cocked, mirroring the swell of her hip. Her lips were parted ever so slightly and her sultry eyes peered directly into the camera.

The photo cut off just above the knee, spotlighting Alexa’s perfect hourglass shape. Fans could also notice her glowing tan, which the dark-toned apparel made pop even more. The 24-year-old was snapped against a backdrop of sun-kissed, lush vegetation that further accentuated her all-over glow. The picture was geotagged in Miami, Florida, and showed a blurred background populated with thick hedges and towering trees.

The seductive look appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her online admirers, judging from the gushing messages that immediately piled up under her photo. The upload amassed 220 comments within the first hour, as well as more than 11,000 likes.

“You are beautiful and tempting,” wrote one Instagram user, leaving a trail of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Absolutely Gorgeous and Captivating [four heart eyes] OMG OMG,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“My god [open-mouth emoji] You are a divine goddess,” raved a third devotee.

“Just Jaw Dropping!!!!” read a fourth comment, followed by three fire emoji.