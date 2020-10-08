Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In Tiny White Shorts And A Matching Bikini Top

The lingerie model got sultry on Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel showed plenty of skin and coordination on Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel struck a sultry pose in two photos posted to her account on October 8 as she put her flawless body on show in a bikini and short shorts.

The mom of two posed in front of a row of tropical foliage and sported a white balconette bikini top with thick straps that formed cap sleeves. It appeared to be underwired with a wide square neck to show off her tanned décolletage.

Candice kept things matching in skimpy frayed edge white shorts. They revealed her muscular thighs and were so short that the pocket material hung out the bottom. She placed both thumbs in the pocket openings while the high-waisted garment sat in line with her navel to highlight her slim and toned middle.

The South African supermodel draped an oversized striped button down over her arms, exposing her toned left bicep. She looked directly into the camera with her lips slightly apart.

She had her long, blond hair pushed over to the left. Her textured locks cascaded over her shoulder, and she accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and several rings.

The 31-year-old star tagged her swimwear line, Tropic of C, which designed the top, and Brazilian photographer Eduardo Bravin.

The second photo was similar to the first, though Candice struck a slightly different pose for her 14.6 million followers by tilting her head down and to the left. She captioned the shots with three dove symbols.

Fans gushed over the mothers2mothers global ambassador in the comments section.

“Such a precious angel,” one person wrote.

“Simply a goddess! Nobody like her on Instagram or the Milky Way for that matter,” a second commented with several fire emoji.

“Woman crush,” a third person wrote with a heart eye and a face surrounded by hearts emoji.

“Unreal beauty,” another comment read.

The upload has received more than 709 comments and over 148,000 likes.

Candice often treats her followers to skin-baring content on social media. She wowed fans last month when she danced in a slinky Calvin Klein underwear set for a heavily filtered Instagram video.

The lingerie model moved seductively in skimpy bottoms and a white tank top as she flipped her hair and swivelled her hips, giving fans a good look at her booty. Candice slid her hands all over her body and set the upload to the song “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid.