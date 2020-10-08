President Trump Says He Won’t ‘Waste His Time’ Participating In Virtual Debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will not “waste his time” participating in the second presidential debate, after the committee that sponsors it announced that it will be virtual.

As CNN reported, the October 15 contest had been scheduled to take place in a “town hall”-style format at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. However, following the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPB) re-worked the entire format, announcing that it will be held entirely virtually.

The CPB said it notified both campaigns of the change in plans shortly after making the decision.

“The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations,” the organization said in a statement.

Speaking to Fox Business, Trump said he will have no part of it.

“I am not going to do a virtual debate. I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” he said.

Further, he noted that such a format would mean he would have to “sit behind a computer” and that the moderator could “cut you off whenever they want.”

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien accused the committee of unilaterally canceling the in-person contest, and said that the president will instead hold a campaign rally that day.

Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the organization, noted that there is no law requiring a candidate for president to participate in a debate, and pointed to historical precedent. During the 1980 election, he noted, then-president Jimmy Carter skipped the first debate of that year’s election cycle; he did, however, appear in subsequent debates.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Further, there is historical precedent for holding such an event “virtually,” in a manner of speaking. During the 1960 election, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy participated in the third debate while both men were in different locations. A split-screen allowed television viewers to watch both candidates on their TV screens.

Trump’s adversary, Joe Biden, said Thursday that would agree to the virtual structure, shortly after the CPB had contacted his campaign about the change of plans, according to The New York Times. Biden had previously said that if Trump is still sick with COVID-19, there shouldn’t be a debate. He also promised to abide by recommendations of the Cleveland Clinic, the debate’s medical advisory board, over how the contest would be conducted.

A third debate is still tentatively on the schedule for October 22. It is scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, with Kristen Welker of NBC News as the moderator.