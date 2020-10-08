Corrie Yee Showcases Her Incredible Curves In A Cleavage-Baring Dress While Vacationing In Dubai

Corrie gushed over the view in the photo.

Brunette beauty Corrie Yee showcased her glam style and incredible curves for her most recent Instagram photo on Wednesday night. The model looked like she just stepped off of the runway as she flashed some skin in a cleavage-baring dress.

In the sexy shot, Corrie looked smoking hot as she rocked a dark, printed dress. The garment boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline that exposed her bare chest below.

The frock hugged her midsection as she wrapped a thick black belt tightly around her slim waist. The outfit also clung tightly to her round booty and curvy hips. The hemline fell just below her knees while giving fans a peek at her killer legs.

She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and a ring on her finger. She added a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder, some dark sunglasses, and a small pair of earrings as well. The ensemble was completed with black heels.

Corrie posed on a balcony with her body turned to the side. She had one arm hanging next to her while the other was lifted so that she could grab her glasses. She arched her back and bent one knee as she pushed her booty and chest out.

In the background of the snap, a sunlit sky and a gorgeous cityscape could be seen. A white bench was also sitting behind her. She geotagged her location as Dubai.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she pushed over one shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. The photo garnered more than 8,800 likes within the first 15 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages.

“An absolutely breathtaking view!” one follower stated.

“WOW!!! Oh my God. This lady is so elegant… a classy woman indeed,” another wrote.

“Wow charming beautiful,” a third user remarked.

“Perfection,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her toned body in revealing outfits online. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snapshots of herself wearing skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, racy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a bold red bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach. To date, that post has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.