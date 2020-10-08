Caylee Hammack Rocks Swimsuit That Looks Like Hairy Chest & Jokes About Using ‘Nip Slip’ To Sell Albums

Caylee posed in the doorway of an Airstream Overlander.

Country music star Caylee Hammack rocked an unusual outfit while promoting her debut album, If It Wasn’t for You, and it had her Instagram followers in hysterics.

On Wednesday, the “Family Tree” singer took to the social media platform to show off an eye-catching swimsuit. Caylee, 26, rocked a flesh-colored one-piece that featured a photorealistic depiction of a man’s bare torso, complete with a copious amount of black chest hair, a navel, and nipples. Over the garment, she rocked a pair of baggy gray sweatpants with a high elastic waist and drawstrings on the ankles. She also sported a matching gray vest with an open front. It was constructed out of thin jersey fabric.

Caylee had on a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses with large round frames and blue lenses. She wore her long red hair down in natural waves. She had pushed her thick tresses over her right shoulder so that they only covered that side of her chest. Her lustrous locks hid one of the nipples on her bathing suit from view, seemingly prompting her to joke that she was using a “nip slip” to increase her record sales. She also mentioned the old marketing adage that sex sells.

The musician was photographed standing in the doorway of a vintage Airstream Overlander travel trailer. She posed with her right elbow pointing up in the air and her hand behind her head. In her left hand, she held a black plastic cup. Caylee was barefoot, revealing that her toenails and fingernails were painted with the same wine-colored polish. The “Mean Something” songstress leaned against the doorframe and laughed as her photo was snapped.

Caylee tagged Miranda Lambert, who owns an Airstream trailer. She joined Miranda on her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour last year, and she was also one of the female vocalists featured in the “Bluebird” hitmaker’s cover of the song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Miranda celebrated the release of her former tour mate’s freshman album back in August by sharing a photo of the two singers posing together.

Caylee’s Instagram followers loved her own humorous attempt at promoting her record.

“That’s pretty funny. Along with the chest hair,” read one response to her post.

“OMG I thought that was a sequin tank top. LOL!” another fan wrote.

“Dear Jesus…I just died laughing,” said a third admirer.

“As enticing as this is I already bought your album & it’s one of my all time favorites,” a fourth commenter added.

Caylee’s star is on the rise in a big way. It was recently announced that she’ll be performing her single “Just Friends” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards on October 21. She also received her first-time nomination in the Breakthrough Video of the Year category.