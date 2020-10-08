Meghan McCain Calls ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar ‘My Favorite Liberal Sparring Partner’ In Birthday Post

Meghan McCain called her co-star on The View, Joy Behar her favorite person to discuss politics with in a sweet Instagram birthday post. She shared not only a photograph of the two women together on the set of the ABC talk series taken during the most recent holiday season, but some sweet sentiments as a way to honor the series’ longest-running panelist on her special day.

Meghan is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first daughter with husband Ben Domenech, Liberty Sage on September 28. She shared her deepest feelings toward Joy, whom she regularly debates with when it comes to the show’s political hot topic discussions. Their lively banter has led many viewers to believe that off-camera they are not friendly, but it is just the opposite. The two women are quite close.

The photograph that Meghan posted was of herself and Joy as they wore fun Christmas sweaters. Joy donned a cardigan that appeared to have Santa Claus stitched atop it. The topper had a zipper that was left open and revealed a black shell underneath. Joy paired that with black pants and a fun headband that featured feathers and a small holiday hat.

Meghan wrapped her right arm around her pal’s shoulder in the snap. She donned a headband with reindeer ears atop it. She paired that with a dark green poncho with a wide neckline that was made to appear like a Christmas tree. Brown branches and a series of lights stitched into the pattern gave off a vibe of holiday cheer.

The two poked fun at the belief that they are arch enemies during a 2019 Halloween episode where the women dressed up as the little girls from the horror movie The Shining. In the caption of that post seen here, Meghan stated in the caption that “Depending on your persuasion — we’re either side of the political aisles nightmare evil twin!”

Fans loved the touching sentiments shared by Meghan towards her pal and appreciated the way they could disagree politically and still maintain a solid friendship.

“I love how you guys argue and walk away friends! It’s a great example of how people can think and feel differently but still, be civil and get along. We could use more of that!” penned one follower.

“More finding common ground, less division. Great example right here!” wrote a second fan.

“You are just like you Dad…have an open mind…what makes America Great is uniting. Thank you,” stated a third Instagram user.

“I’d give anything to gossip in Joy’s dressing room with you two,” noted a fourth follower.