Tahlia Skaines Showcases Fit Physique In A Skintight Mini Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, to share a smoking-hot update with her 551,000 followers. In the latest post, the 23-year-old model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showcased her incredible figure.

In the snapshot, Tahlia was snapped in her daring attire inside a hotel room. A black bed with white sheets and pillows, as well as a painting were seen in the background.

She stood on the carpeted part of the floor, posing front and center with her left foot forward. The babe placed her hands on her hips and gazed to the side. She had a serious expression on her face that looked fierce. The nearby glass windows behind her showed a stunning view of the city and a body of water. The place was well-lit for indoor photography. Notably, her flawlessly tanned skin appeared healthy and glowing in the shot.

Tahlia rocked a dangerously short tan dress that was made of a stretchable fabric. The garment had a skintight fit that emphasized her slender frame. As a result, her flat midsection was noticeable in the shot. The sleeveless design helped highlight her shoulders and toned arms. Its deep neckline also displayed a generous amount of her cleavage, which made some fans happy. The shortness of the piece helped emphasize her lean legs.

For the occasion, the influencer opted for a pair of brown heeled sandals with her attire and a black bag with gold-colored chains. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and pulled it into a half high ponytail. The front section was left down, framing her face. Her nails were long and painted with white polish.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her outfit. She shared that she wore the dress for her birthday and that she adores it very much. The model also revealed that the clothing came from Princess Polly Boutique, tagging the brand in the post.

Since being published, the new Instagram share has been liked more than 5,300 times and has received over 70 comments. Tahlia’s legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“I can finally say perfection exists. You are so stunning. The clothes are just a bonus. You also work hard to achieve your body, and it did pay off,” gushed an admirer.

“I love your birthday looks! You look gorgeous on normal days, but you took everything up a notch on your special day,” added another fan.