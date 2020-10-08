‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 7: Zende Returns Home Without Nicole, Eric Blasts Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 7 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who was frustrated. She sent everyone home after Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) announced that she and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were no longer getting married, per SheKnows Soaps. On a video chat, Shauna told Quinn that Ridge had called off the nuptials after she confessed about Vegas.

Quinn was appalled because Shauna had placed her in jeopardy. Now that Ridge knew the truth, her own relationships were at stake. Unbeknown to Quinn, Eric Forrester (John McCook) entered the room and listened in on their conversation. He learned how they had manipulated Ridge into marrying Shauna, and how they had forwarded the divorce papers to Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor). The former Las Vegas showgirl urged Quinn to come clean to Eric before Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells him what they did.

The besties disconnected and a livid Eric approached his wife. Quinn told him that something came to light about the Vegas wedding. Eric seethed that she needed to stop lying and exploded at her. He said that he had heard her and Shauna on the phone and could not believe what she had done. As seen in the GIF below, he asked her how she could have betrayed Brooke and Ridge like that.

At Forrester Creations, Carter and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) talked about the canceled wedding. She had to leave the office after getting a text message. As seen below, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) entered the room and greeted Carter warmly. He told the attorney that he and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) had split up, but he didn’t want to go into the details.

Zende congratulated Carter on his promotion to COO of the company and asked how the new job had affected his dating life. Carter bragged that he was seeing a gorgeous lady. Zoe came back into the room and Carter introduced them. However, Zende and Zoe already followed each other on social media. They both thought that the other was talented.

In the meantime, Ridge assured Brooke that she was the only woman that he wanted to be with. He said that he had also informed Shauna when he called off the vow ceremony. He shared that Shauna had confessed some news of her own, but Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had beat her to it. Brooke guessed that she had been right about the quick wedding. She knew that somehow Shauna and Quinn had been behind the divorce papers and everything else.

Brooke was glad that his marriage to Shauna was invalid. They swore to never let anyone or anything ever come between them again.