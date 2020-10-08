Kelly Ripa Attempts To Break A Bizarre Guinness World Record

Could Kelly add record holder to her résumé?

Kelly Ripa is trying to break a crazy Guinness World Record on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The host will attempt to make history during Thursday’s (October 8) episode of the ABC morning show when she goes for the record of the most donuts stacked in a minute — while wearing a blindfold.

The series shared a peek at the set-up on Instagram stories via a reposted photo from producer Jan Wiener, which can be seen here. It showed her leaning over a table on the set which had several of the treats on it. She wore a mask over her nose and mouth in line with the “strict” new safety guidelines implemented on set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the caption, Jan revealed that Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest were going to take on the mission live during the show and shared how confident she was that they would complete it successfully.

“@kellyripa & @ryanseacrest ARE GOING TO BREAK A @guinnessworldrecord TODAY on @livekellyandryan!!!” she wrote.

“NO PRESSURE!!!” she added in all caps.

The two will have to get each treat in line perfectly so the tower doesn’t fall over. In order for the duo to properly qualify for the record, the donut tower must be able to stand upright without assistance for a whole minute after it’s been set up.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Live‘s official Instagram account previously gave fans a look at the mom of three practising in another story posted on Wednesday.

The clip, which can be seen still be seen via Instagram stories here or via Pure Wow, showed Kelly standing in front of a table donuts with a black blindfold over her eyes. Guinness World Records official adjudicator and spokesperson Michael Empric stood beside her with a stopwatch.

The mom of three got a countdown from three and then began putting them on top of each other.

Fans will have to tune in today to see if the couple manage the odd challenge successfully.

The sneak peek came shortly after Kelly wowed fans earlier this week when she returned to the studio following her 50th birthday on October 2.

The former All My Children actress looked years younger than her age and stunned in another video posted to the series’ social media in which she flaunted her seriously tiny waist in a black leather dress and tights. Kelly walked down the show’s hallway and shared that she was sucking on a fireball to boost her immune system.