Natalie Roser Hits The Gym In Skintight Bicycle Shorts & A Matching Crop Top

Blond beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her fit figure while getting her sweat on.

Natalie stood in the middle of what looked like a gym, with a large mural painted on a wall in the background, and several pieces of equipment visible to her left. A few TRX straps and aerobic steps were positioned on a far wall, and the space was empty, with fluorescent lighting and a large expanse of carpet visible.

Natalie rocked an ensemble from the brand Bo and Tee, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She showed off her curves in a cropped shirt that incorporated pastel hues, including a periwinkle blue on the bodice and soft pink on the sleeves. A thin strip of neon yellow trim stretched around the crew neckline, and the brand’s name was written across her chest in yellow lettering.

The fabric stretched over Natalie’s ample assets and ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed. She had both hands resting atop her head, and her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail. She had a huge smile on her face as she glanced at the camera, and the hairstyle put her stunning features on full display.

She paired the cropped shirt with high-waisted bicycle shorts in the same periwinkle blue hue. The material clung to every inch of her lower body, hugging her shapely hips, toned thighs and pert posterior. The garment came to about halfway down her thigh, accentuating her long legs.

Natalie showed off the back of the look in the second shot, flaunting her shapely rear as she flipped her blond locks and made a silly face for the picture. Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 5,000 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 67 comments from her followers within the same time span.

“So perfect,” one fan commented simply.

“Smoking body,” another remarked, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“The ordinary pics you post are the best!! It shows how beautiful you really are!!” a third fan chimed in, loving the casual gym snaps.

“Stunning!” yet another added.

