Mandy Moore Ups Her Fashion Game By Pairing Black Bra & Heels With Pink Suit

Mandy Moore is a woman of many talents and is upping her fashion game with her latest Instagram upload.

The “I Wanna Be with You” hitmaker stunned in a Barbie pink blazer jacket that featured one black button across the front. Moore buttoned the garment up and displayed her decolletage. The songstress opted for a black bra underneath and paired the ensemble with matching pants. To complete the outfit, Moore wore black heels, which gave her some extra height. She styled her wavy shoulder-length brunette hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a pin on her jacket. The singer kept her fingernails short and looked effortlessly chic for the occasion.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Moore was snapped outdoors in front of a clear blue sky and a lot of nature. She was captured from the thighs-up with both her hands in her front blazer pockets. The This Is Us actress tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Moore was photographed side-on and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, the entertainer took a selfie in the same location.

In the fourth and final frame, Moore shared another selfie that was taken in the mirror with her phone. To her right, her reflection was visible in another mirror, which helped display her outfit from head-to-toe.

For her caption, Moore got political and stated that women are the most powerful force in America. The limited-edition pink suit from Argent will help benefit Supermajority’s tireless efforts to build a “powerful, diverse, women-led future” where women are “truly equal.”

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“These other Mandy’s don’t do what you do! Gorgeous!!” one user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful. You’ve always been a delicate light in Hollywood,” another person shared.

“OMG SHE SNAPPED MANDY MOORE THE PINK SUIT GURL OMG,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Super hot suit! Love it! Fiercely Female!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Moore has been making headlines recently for more than one reason. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some viewers of The Masked Singer believe she is performing underneath the Sun costume on the hit show. Panelist Jenny McCarthy also assumed it may be her after there was a candy cane shown in the clue package as one of Moore’s biggest hits is titled “Candy.”