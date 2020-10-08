‘The Conners’ Fans React As Dan’s Girlfriend Moves Into The Family’s ‘Bubble’ During Pandemic

Katey Sagal makes a return as Louise in the third season of the 'Roseanne' spinoff.

The Conners fans are reacting to a new Season 3 promo that features Dan’s girlfriend back in the nest at his family home.

In a new promo for the ABC sitcom posted to the show’s official Instagram page, the Conner patriarch finds a positive side to the coronavirus pandemic as his new girlfriend Louise (Katey Sagal) takes his late wife Roseanne’s place at the kitchen stove in the premiere episode.

“You know the best part of this pandemic is having you in our bubble cooking for us, ” Dan says to Louise as she serves up a plate of meat and mashed potatoes in the new clip.

While his granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney) is disgusted by the flirty exchange — “I can’t eat and watch that,” she says before exiting the kitchen — it’s clear that the long-grieving Conner dad has finally found happiness two years after his wife of 45 years’ untimely death.

Later in the clip, Louise is seen on the couch as her man gives his clan a pandemic pep talk, and she gives him a warm hug in another segment.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to the return of Sagal, whose involvement in the new season of The Conners had previously been called into question.

“I’m so happy Katey Sagal is back. She’s a great addition to the show,” one viewer wrote.

“Glad Peg Bundy has joined the cast!” another added, in reference to Sagals’s past character on the long-running sitcom Married With Children.

But others pointed out that ABC has not announced Sagal for a permanent role on The Conners like Jay R. Ferguson, who plays Darlene’s boyfriend, Ben, on the sitcom.

“She’s NOT a regular cast member like Jay F Ferguson is,” one commenter wrote.

“She could easily do both The Conners and her new show,” a fan wrote, while another added, “If she’s allowed…”

Last month, TV Line reported that Sagal was cast in a starring role in Rebel, a straight-to-series drama written by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. Sagal will play Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree in a role inspired by Erin Brockovich.

Because both series’ are on ABC, Sagal will likely have the flexibility to make recurrent appearances on episodes of The Conners this year while headling her new series. Last season, the popular actress appeared in a whopping 11 out of 20 episodes of the Roseanne spinoff.