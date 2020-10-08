Yaslen Clemente Strikes Sexy Pose In Uber-Tight Silver Jumpsuit That Emphasizes Her Perky Booty

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, to post a new snap in which she struck a sexy pose in a daring jumpsuit.

The jumpsuit was made of a silver velvet material that reflected the lights in the room. It featured short sleeves and a cut out at the chest that teased a bit of skin and extended to the tops of the model’s thighs, leaving the length of her curvy legs exposed. A couple of tassels fell from the bottom of the suit and down the sides of her legs. The skintight fit gave viewers an eyeful of Yaslen’s curvy figure, drawing the eye to her narrow waist, ample hips, and sculpted backside. She completed the outfit with a pair of nude heels.

Yaslen styled her long, brunette tresses in voluminous curls that were left loose and flowing down her back and over to one shoulder. Her hair was teased along the top to create more volume. She also sported a set of manicured fingernails.

The photoshoot took place in an interior space where Yaslen posed on a large, curved couch that was white in color. An assortment of decorative pillows in red, white, and pink were placed along the length of the couch. A ceiling-to-floor sheer curtain could be seen in the background of the frame, in addition to a brick wall and a light fixture.

Yaslen posed in the forefront of the frame on her hands and knees. She rested one elbow on the back of the couch and placed her hand against her cheek. She supported her upper-body weight with the other arm in front of her. The position obscured the model’s front but a peek of skin could be seen along her chest. She pushed her backside out behind her, raising it in the air to draw the eye. Her ankles were crossed together behind her and raised off the cushions. Yaslen shot a sultry gaze toward the camera with her lips parted.

In the caption of the photo, Yaslen told her followers that she was casually lounging and added a white-bordered heart. She also tagged the brand behind the dress, Mariposa. The sexy snap earned nearly 25,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day. Many of her followers gushed over her outfit and enviable physique in their comments.

“So beautiful,” one Instagram user commented, adding a red heart for emphasis.

“Oooo I love,” another follower wrote.