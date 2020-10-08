Meg Kylie Puts Her Curvy Booty On Display In A Thong Bikini

Meg Kylie Jilissa Zoltko tantalized her Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 7, with a sizzling-hot snapshot that highlighted her pert derriere. In the new update, the Australian bombshell rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her killer curves.

In the update, Meg wore a light-colored skimpy two-piece swimsuit. Her pose made it difficult to get a full look at the front side of her swimwear. From what was visible, she sported a minuscule top with cups that had a ruched look. Thin straps provided support for the piece, which were tied over her neck and around her back.

She sported matching bikini bottoms. The thong exposed plenty of skin, especially in the back part of the garment, where less fabric was present. The waistband clung to her small waist, highlighting the curves of her hips. The swimwear also perfectly showcased her perky booty.

Meg posted a monochromatic photo wherein she was seen in her scanty attire, flaunting her assets outdoors. She was seen laying on her front on a towel that was placed on a cushioned sofa. Her toned backside was directed to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the shot. The babe was holding her drink with one hand as she faced her left, gazing into the lens with a sultry expression.

Meg sported a wicker hat and a pair of hoop earrings with her beach day attire. Her hair was left untied and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. Its long strands hung over her shoulders and back. The influencer decided not to use words in the caption. Instead, she dropped a sun with face emoji to express her thoughts.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 13,100 likes and upward of 130 comments. Many of her online supporters dived into the comments section with various messages — mostly compliments and praise. Users of the social media platform mentioned how stunning she looked, while countless other followers raved about her cheeky display. Some admirers had difficulty expressing their feelings for the model. Instead, they used a string of emoji to get their point across.

“You deserve everything in this world. You have that kind of finesse that not every model has. You are one-of-a-kind,” one of her fans wrote.

“So timeless and classy in black-and-white. You always look good in your pictures. Please share more, I would love to do free advertising for you,” commented another follower.

“Such elegance, despite the attire. You are so beautiful and so hot. Have a great day,” added a third social media user.