Melissa Gorga Shows Off Long Legs In Tight Jeans And Ankle Boots

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star shared the new photo with Instagram.

Melissa Gorga showed off her long legs in tight jeans and ankle boots in a new Instagram share. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked lovely as she made a fashion statement to fans in an outdoor photograph. The image was liked over 17,000 times thus far from her 2.1 million followers.

The mother-of-three looked younger than her 41 years in the photograph. She posed in the backyard of the New Jersey home she shares with husband Joe and children Antonia, Gino, and Joey. The luxurious background was full of lush greenery to offer the family lots of privacy, and several trees that already changed color were mixed in with the landscaping. She stood atop a stone walkway that featured a grid of grass as a primary style feature.

Melissa sported a formfitting black top with a scoop neckline. The top was tucked into a pair of Good American jeans. The legwear clung to her thighs and calves before ending at Melissa’s ankles. On her feet, she wore a pair of ankle boots with a rectangular heel.

Melissa shared she loved Good American jeans, and they were her favorite brand of clothing. The company, created by Khloe Kardashian, crafts denim for all sizes and promotes its inclusive line to flatter the figure. Melissa adored the way they hugged her figure in all the right places and made her legs appear longer due to their tight fit.

On her neck, Melissa added a nameplate necklace. Her right wrist featured two bracelets. On the fourth finger of her left hand, her engagement ring and wedding band were seen.

Melissa wore her dark hair, a return to her natural color that she debuted in a July Instagram post seen here, long and loose. It was parted in the middle and worn wavy at the bottom. She wore large hoop earrings on her ears.

Fans of the reality television star shared their comments regarding her overall look in the post.

“The most gorgeous housewife of New Jersey. U killing it girl,” wrote one fan.

“I’m obsessed with your style! Always looking fly,” penned a second follower.

“Probably the best pic I have ever seen of you. So natural,” commented a third Instagram user of the photograph.

“The hottest mom in the world. And those shoes, wow. The overall style is killer and you look fabulous. Not overdone, not glammed up just like a regular person except skinner [sic]!” joked a fourth fan.