Nicole Scherzinger Looks Fierce In White PVC Bodysuit For Latest ‘The Masked Singer’ Episode

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself ahead of the new episode of The Masked Singer.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a white bodysuit that appeared to be made out of PVC material. The garment featured a point collar and long sleeves. Underneath, Scherzinger opted for white fishnet tights that showcased her tanned legs. The singer accessorized with black stylish sunglasses with jewels embroidered on them. She rocked acrylic nails that were painted with metallic silver polish. Scherzinger completed her look with a number of rings and sparkly silver earrings. She sported her dark hair up and styled her locks in one long plait.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Scherzinger posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She placed both hands on her hips while someone appeared to be assisting her. The songstress tilted her head up slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Scherzinger kept one hand on her hip and raised the other to her sunglasses, which were tilted down. She gave the camera full eye contact and sported a mouth-open expression.

In the third and final frame, Scherzinger took off her shades and was snapped from a slightly higher angle. She parted her legs and rocked a fierce stare.

For her caption, Scherzinger informed fans that a new episode of The Masked Singer was going to air on Fox. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest contestant to eliminated from the show was Giraffe, who was revealed to be a famous male actor.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 49,000 likes and over 410 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“OMG you’re iconic as always,” one user wrote.

“Jesus! You look phenomenal,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“You are looking so damn fine,” remarked a third fan.

“My favorite girl! STUNNING!!! Love you so much Queen can’t wait to see you tonight,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines for her choice of fashion is nothing new for Scherzinger. Last month, she brightened up Instagram in a yellow crop top with loose-fitting sleeves. Scherzinger paired the ensemble with drawstring bottoms of the same color. The Men in Black 3 actress wore half of her dark locks down and the rest in a high ponytail while posing in front of a curtained backdrop.