Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Awesome Putting Skills & Celebrates ‘With Class’ In Instagram Update

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, to share a golfing video in which she was filmed scoring a par and bragging about her feat.

The athlete wore a pink sleeveless shirt for the golf game that was unbuttoned at the chest and clung loosely to her frame. An Under Armour symbol could be seen on the left-hand side. She paired the top with black shorts that extended to the tops of her thighs, showing off plenty of sculpted leg. She wore a gray knee brace on one leg, which she typically wears after having undergone surgery for an LCL tear following a training crash in 2018. Lindsey completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers with hot-pink laces.

Lindsey wore her long, blond tresses styled in a high ponytail that trailed down her back and over to one shoulder. A few loose flyaways framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a gold wristwatch. She also sported a white golfer’s glove on one hand.

The video was filmed on the putting green of a golf course as Lindsey finished her round of golf. She appeared to have played with a few other people as two men were also included in the clip as well as the person filming. The clip began with Lindsey getting into position to tap the ball into the hole. She slowly brought the club back and tapped the ball, which followed a clean path directly into the hole.

After the putt, Lindsey let out a loud exclamation and said, “It’s a par, right? It’s a par.” She went on to give fist bumps to the men watching the shot and then exclaimed once again that she scored a par. As she walked toward the videographer, she was heard saying, “That’s what I’m talking about. In your face!”

In the caption of the post, Lindsey joked about her reaction, telling her followers that it’s always important to celebrate with class. She added several laughing and face-palm emoji for emphasis. Her fans appeared to love the clip, giving it nearly 25,000 likes and leaving dozens of comments within the first day. Some social media users with experience playing the sport told the skier that she was mistaken and didn’t actually score a par because she left the pin in the hole. Others congratulated her on her win.

“This is awesome in soooo many ways!” one Instagram user commented.