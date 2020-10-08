Tammy Hembrow Showcases Her Impressive Assets In Extremely Short Daisy Dukes & Baby Doll Crop Top

Australian model and fitness aficionado Tammy Hembrow seems to be gearing up for warmer temperatures down under. Early Thursday morning, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to flaunt her impressive assets in a pair of extremely short Daisy Dukes and a baby doll crop top.

Tammy’s shorts featured a high waist and a high cut on the legs, putting her cheeks on display. The hems were frayed and they had a couple of ripped sections on the front near the pockets.

The model’s shirt was white, and it had off-the-shoulder sleeves. It was also gathered beneath her breasts. The hemline cut off a couple of inches above her jeans, showing off a bit of her flat abs. A small bow tied at the center top of the shirt added a feminine touch to the otherwise flirty outfit.

The popular influencer wore her blond tresses up in a high ponytail. She also sported a pair of small hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing a piercing on her cheek, adding an edgy vibe to her look. The model also wore a bright pink shade on her long nails.

Tammy gave her fans a nice look at her booty in the first frame. The lens caught her from behind at a slight angle. She looked over her shoulder at the camera, showing off her shoulders and the shape of her bustline. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, showing off the tops of her toned thighs.

In the second picture, Tammy faced the camera with a serious expression on her face. She tilted her head down while she ran her fingers through her hair. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her curves.

In the post’s caption, she tagged the makers of the shorts.

Within several hours, the update racked up over 203,000 likes. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to rave over how cute and sexy Tammy looked.

“Can never get enough of this gorgeous woman,” wrote one admirer.

“Looking at you is the most pleasurable thing in the world,” quipped second Instagram user.

“WoW!!! You’re amazingly PRETTY Babe,” a third follower chimed in.

“prettiest person ever I swear,” a fourth fan echoed.

Tammy keeps her 11.6 million Instagram followers coming back for more by sharing photos that often catch her showcasing her fit physique. Last month, she uploaded a couple of snaps that saw her rocking a tight, animal-print crop top with a pair of skintight jeans.