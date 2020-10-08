Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Bombshell Figure In A Low-Cut Blue Mini Dress

Curvaceous beauty Alexa Dellanos is once again showing off her bodacious physique on Instagram, and fans don’t seem to mind it one bit. In a new photo shared Wednesday evening, the sizzling blonde displayed her bombshell figure in a skintight mini dress, flaunting her ample curves while posing on a sofa.

The Instagram sensation rocked a ribbed number from Fashion Nova that fit her like a glove, clinging to her voluptuous assets while also leaving plenty of skin on display. It boasted a super low-cut neckline that bared her busty cleavage and even flashed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. Likewise, the thigh-skimming hemline exposed her sexy pins, while the strappy design gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The dress was a deep blue color that flattered Alexa’s honeyed tan, accentuating her all-over glow. The intense shade also complemented her golden tresses, which were coiffed in wavy curls that cascaded over her shoulder.

Alexa was sitting with her knees to the side, leaning her hand back and resting her palm on the plush sofa. The 26-year-old glanced sideways with a seemingly curious gaze, slightly parting her plump lips in a sultry expression. The stylish furniture piece was an understated gray tone that made her vibrantly-colored dress stand out even more. The seated pose offered a great view of the model’s famous hourglass frame, emphasizing her tiny waist and showing off her curvy thighs. The angle also teased her round posterior, which the slinky outfit perfectly hugged.

The photo cut off just below the calf and was framed to capture the large, stylish canvas hanging on the wall above Alexa’s head. The artwork was reminiscent of the U.S. flag, sporting a vivid, electric-blue square and lemon stripes over a brown backdrop, which beautifully harmonized with Alexa’s attire and blond locks. The painting immediately caught the eye of one of her followers, who recognized the artist and left a complimentary remark under her photo.

Alexa penned a flirtatious caption for her post, calling attention to the color of her outfit with an aptly chosen heart emoji. She also made sure to credit the brand that provided her attire, labeling herself as a Fashion Nova partner.

The smoking-hot look brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up 990 messages overnight, in addition to more than 40,900 likes. Some of Alexa’s fellow models also chimed in, including gal-pal Durrani Popal.

“Blue 4 u 2,” wrote the DASH Dolls star, building on Alexa’s caption.

Fellow Fashion Nova babe Analicia Chaves thought the look was “perfect,” further expressing her admiration with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” commented Amanda Diaz.

“Beautiful babe,” agreed French model Aurore Pariente, who also left a heart-eyes emoji.