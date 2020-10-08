‘SNL’ Removes Musical Guest Morgan Wallen From Live Show After TikTok Video Showed Him Partying Maskless

The NBC series has strict protocols in place for those involved in their in-studio tapings.

Saturday Night Live removed this week’s musical guest Morgan Wallen from their upcoming episode after a video where he was seen partying without a mask surfaced on TikTok. The NBC late-night series has strict protocols in place for those involved in their in-studio tapings, including testing, temperature checks, masks when not on stage, and responsible behavior when not at Studio 8H in order to keep the cast and crew safe.

It appears that the country singer did not adhere to the aforementioned protocol and after being scheduled to perform during the second episode of Season 46, which is scheduled for October 10, Morgan was removed from the lineup.

He took to Instagram to share his views on what happened this past weekend, where he was seen partying with a large group of people without a mask during the University of Alabama’s victory over Texas A&M. His actions were considered irresponsible due to the severity of the virus in the state of Alabama.

Morgan has not tested positive for coronavirus.

He shared that he was preparing to perform on the late-night comedy sketch series when he received a call from that he was no longer able to play due to COVID protocols. The 27-year-old singer best known for the tunes “Whiskey Glasses” and “Cover Me Up” shared that his actions this past weekend were “short-sighted” and affected his longterm goals and dreams.

He said in the clip seen above, which has been liked 305, 425 times thus far, that he respected SNL‘s decision because he understood he might have put them in jeopardy.

Morgan expressed his sincere apologies to his team, the show, and his fans for letting them down. The country superstar remarked he had some growing up to do and that he felt he lost himself by attempting to find joy in the wrong places. He stated he would take a step back from the spotlight and work on himself.

That does not mean that at a later date that Morgan would not be welcomed back to the show. He expressed that Saturday Night Live Executive Producer Lorne Michaels told him that they would find another time to make up his performance.

Fans of the singer took to the comments section of the post to share their views regarding the situation.

“Honey no one said you’re not allowed to have fun. You’re young once, you’re allowed to go out get drunk and party just like everyone else. It’s not a “mistake” bc u went to a football game and the bar,” penned one follower.

“Good for you! Take ownership, show respect, come back stronger. Do you,” wrote a second fan.

“Dude…. no worries live your life. Don’t apologize for being human. Learn from it but don’t apologize,” claimed a third Instagram user.