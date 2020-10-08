Cassie Looks Smoking Hot In Short Polka-Dot Dress For Series Of Black-And-White Pics

Singer, model, and actress Cassie Ventura took to Instagram to update fans with some new snapshots of herself.

The “Long Way 2 Go” hitmaker stunned in a short, black dress that featured white polka dots all over. The garment had thin straps and fell above her upper thigh. Her décolletage, which she accessorized with a couple of necklaces, was on display due to the frock’s low neckline.

Additionally, she rocked acrylic nails and put on a number of rings.

Over the years, Cassie has been known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for a blond look for the occasion. She styled the majority of her locks up, but left the front down to frame her face.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to seven black-and-white images within the one upload.

In the first shot, Cassie was snapped sitting down in front of a plain black backdrop. She let one strap of her dress hang off her shoulder while she placed one hand on her upper thigh. She flashed a huge smile while gazing to the left.

In the next slide, the Step Up 2: The Streets actress was captured closer up. Cassie stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression, while the front of her hair covered her left eye, adding a mysterious vibe to the pic.

In the fourth pic, she tilted her head up and looked at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

In the tags, Cassie credited Tiger Bahmb for her hair, Rokael Beauty for her eyelashes, RAT & BOA for her attire, and Solmaz Saberi for the photography.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 193,000 likes and 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.3 million followers.

“You look like throwback Pamela Anderson!!!” one user wrote.

“It’s the happiness and glow up for me,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Omg I F*CKIN LOVE IT!!!!! Can you be blonde like this FOREVER. YEEESSSSSS,” remarked a third fan.

“Love this whole shoot and look. Perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Cassie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently looked fierce in a short, green strapless dress. She paired it with long, matching gloves that covered the majority of her arms.

She sported her incredibly long, dark locks in two side ponytails, but kept the sides down to frame her face.