NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Pair Giannis Antetokounmpo With Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to make a huge roster overhaul in the 2020 offseason. They may have finished the regular season with the best record in the league, but based on their performance in the 2020 Playoffs, they obviously need more star power around reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. One of the dream trade targets for the Bucks this fall is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets.

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Bucks should strongly consider pairing Antetokounmpo with Westbrook if the Rockets decide to break up their explosive backcourt duo of “The Beard” and “The Brodie” in the 2020 offseason.

“The Rockets will have a new coach next season, as Houston tries yet again to regroup in the Western Conference. If Houston loses confidence in the ability of a roster with such a heavy focus on the back court, perhaps the Rockets look to move Westbrook. Westbrook would provide the Bucks with an extremely athletic running mate alongside Giannis. Westbrook has extensive playoff experience throughout his career, and he’s used to playing with stars from his time in Oklahoma City and Houston.”

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Despite his inconsistencies in his first year as a Rocket, Westbrook would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Bucks. He wouldn’t only give them another legitimate superstar next to Antetokounmpo but also a massive upgrade at the point guard position. Compared to Eric Bledsoe, everyone would agree that “The Brodie” is a much better playmaker, scorer, rebounder, and perimeter defender. This season, the former MVP averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, per ESPN.

What makes Westbrook a more intriguing acquisition for the Bucks is his ability to excel in a playoff environment. In the postseason where games matter the most, the Bucks could trust him to step up and lead the offense when the opposing team’s defense is focused on the “Greek Freak.” It would still take time before Westbrook and Antetokounmpo mesh well on the court, but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Bucks will undoubtedly become the team to beat in the Eastern Conference next year.

However, bringing Westbrook to Milwaukee comes with a huge price. In order to convince the Rockets to trade him this fall, the Bucks might be needing to offer a trade package includes their second-best player, Khris Middleton, together with some of their young players and future first-round picks.