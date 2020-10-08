Jill Duggar Reveals She’s ‘Not On The Best Terms’ With Her Family In New Video With Husband Derick Dillard

The former TLC star admitted there has been some 'distancing' from her famous family.

Jill Duggar told fans she is healing from a rift with members of her famous family.

The former Counting On star and her husband, Derick Dillard, gave their followers an update in a new Q&A video on their official YouTube channel.

In the update, titled “Learning From The Past & Preparing For The Future,” the ex-reality TV couple opened up about their strained relationship with Jill’s family and also provided insight as to why they left the clan’s TLC reality show three years ago.

Of the Duggars, Jill, 29, said, “There’s been some distancing there.”

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing, definitely, and restoration. But we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal.”

The mom of two added that it has been “difficult,” but told fans she didn’t want to” go into detail” about the matter.

The couple also addressed questions about their exit from the TLC reality franchise in 2017. Jill explained that they decided to leave Counting On because “family goals” that they had for themselves didn’t align with what was being done on the series, and that they didn’t have as much control over their lives as it related to the show.

Derick added that he and his wife would never go back under the circumstances that they were under when filming the series three years ago, while Jill reiterated they have no regrets about quitting and have no plans to go back at this time. They noted that they have been edited out of some events that were filmed for the TLC spinoff.

In the comments section to the video, some followers expressed concern over Derick’s influence over his wife.

“The first sign of intimate partner violence is isolating you from loved ones…” one commenter wrote.

“I understand you want to do what’s best for your family, but Jill your family is also your parents and siblings,” another added. “I hope and pray ya’ll can resolve the disagreement issue(s) one day soon. Life’s too short, your kids deserve to know grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins…”

But others understood Jill’s desire to do what she thinks is best for her own children – even if it means stepping away from her Duggar side for the time being.

“It’s okay to separate from your family of origin and have different beliefs! I think it’s a great decision not to put young children in the limelight,” one fan wrote.

Others weren’t buying the couple’s explanation for their exit from Counting On. Several commenters referenced Derick’s past social media posts about transgender activist Jazz Jennings and questioned if one of the reasons the Dillards left the show was because he got “kicked off.”

Longtime fans of the Duggar’s original series, 19 Kids and Counting, have been stunned by Jill’s transformation since getting married in 2014. The young wife has shown off her edgy side by getting tattoos and wearing a nose ring — and pants. She also sometimes drinks alcohol.