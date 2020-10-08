Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Tight Abs In Revealing Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Model Kelsie Jean Smeby seems to be having the time of her life while vacationing in the Maldives. Over the past several days, she has shared several photos on Instagram that feature her showing off her fabulous figure while spending time at the tropical location. On Thursday, she uploaded a snap that featured her smoldering in a bikini while she soaked up some sun.

Kelsie’s swimsuit was a coral color that flattered her flawless tan. The top was a low-cut bandeau style with shoulder straps. The number was knotted in the center, and it put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low-rise style with thin straps pulled high on her waist. They had small ring details on the sides of the front panel which called attention to her tight abs.

The popular influencer completed her beach-day look with a long-sleeved white shirt, which she wore tied in the front. The shirt was also pulled down over her shoulders, giving her fans a nice look at her shoulders and ample chest.

The brunette beauty wore her long tresses down. She accessorized with a pendant necklace that fell near the top of her cleavage.

The camera captured Kelsie as she leaned against the railing on a deck that overlooked the ocean. She seemed to have that section of the water to herself as no one else was in sight. The turquoise water seemed endless, and a few clouds were visible in the distance.

Kelsie faced the sun as she perched her booty on the railing. Her hands were also on the rail as she tilted her face to the sky with her eyes closed. The pose not only showed off her voluptuous chest but her incredibly flat abs. The curve of her hip and her shapely thighs were also on display as she appeared to enjoy the warmth of the sun.

The model’s fans filled the comments section with dozens of compliments.

“Such a beautiful woman… Amazing body!!!! @kjsmeby you are just perfect! ” one comment read.

“Ahh this is so pretty,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Yes and yessss this is so cute,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“In love with this shot, spicy,” a fourth follower added.

Kelsie knows how to turn up the heat when posing for sultry snapshots. Just a few days ago, she uploaded a picture that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy set of pink lace lingerie while she enjoyed breakfast with an amazing view of the ocean.