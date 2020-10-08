NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Form ‘Big Three’ Of Kevin Love, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis Next Season

Should the Lakers consider trading Kyle Kuzma for Kevin Love this fall?

Since the departure of LeBron James in the 2018 free agency, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers may continue to insist that they still see Love as part of their long-term future, but with the team clearly heading into an inevitable rebuild, keeping him on their roster no longer makes any sense. Instead of paying him a huge amount of money to mentor their young core, the Cavaliers are better off trading him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Love in the 2020 offseason is the Los Angeles Lakers. According to NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers may consider bringing the All-Star power forward to Los Angeles to form their own “Big Three” with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“The biggest question with this trade, is could Love and Anthony Davis play alongside each other in the frontcourt? As with all super teams, there is only one basketball to go around, and some players have to adjust to lower numbers at the expense of the success of the team. If Cleveland decides to trade Love, he’d likely want to go to a contender at this stage of his career. James and Davis could be ideal running mates, assuming the trio commits to sharing the ball.”

Jason Miller / Getty Images

Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Lakers. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, facilitator, rebounder, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Love isn’t expected to have a hard time making himself with James and Davis in Los Angeles. With the years he spent LeBron and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, he has learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity and efficiently play as a third fiddle. Joining forces with Davis in the Lakers’ frontcourt would be actually beneficial for him since he could help him hide his defensive weakness. The “Big Three” of Love, James, and Davis would undoubtedly make the Purple and Gold a more dangerous team, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

The Cavaliers aren’t expected to demand much in exchange for Love. A trade package that includes Kyle Kuzma and some of their expiring contracts may be enough to convince the Cavaliers to send the All-Star power forward to Los Angeles in the 2020 offseason.