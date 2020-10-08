Abby Dowse Flaunts Phenomenal Figure In Sexy Loungewear: ‘Lazy Day’

Abby Dowse is enjoying a relaxing day in, according to her Instagram feed. The bombshell updated her page this morning with a sizzling photo of herself chilling at home, in which she gave followers an eyeful of her cleavage and killer curves. The 31-year-old displayed her sexy figure in skintight loungewear, posing for a full body shot that left fans gushing over her fit physique.

“Lazy day and you still looking fine as hell,” one devoted admirer commented on her pic, leaving a drooling-face and fire emoji. “Legit impossible for you to not be looking like the most gorgeous in the world,” they added.

The Australian beauty rocked high-waisted leggings that showed off her chiseled pins. She coupled the form-fitting bottoms with a low-cut sports bra — a strappy number that bared her cleavage and emphasized her perky chest. The flattering two-piece did nothing but favors for her gym-honed body, hugging her curves and exposing her sculpted midriff. The outfit was a gorgeous smoked-pink color that accentuated her deep, bronzed tan, beautifully framing her décolletage with a discrete white trim.

The eye-catching ensemble was from online retailer, Lounge Underwear, which Abby made sure to tag in her post. Both pieces were adorned with a wide waistband showcasing the brand name in large black font over a white backdrop. Abby added a few accessories to finish off the hot look. She rocked a delicate bracelet on each wrist, as well as a layered necklace, which sported a cross pendant that dangled over her cleavage, further calling attention to her voluptuous assets. She slipped on pair of comfy ankle boots — a black number adorned with a cozy fur trim that perfectly harmonized with her sexy-casual attire.

Abby appeared to be in her living room, the nearly all-white décor making her outfit and glowing tan pop out even more. The model put on a leggy display as she stood in a corner of the room with her hip cocked, parting her thighs and bending one knee in a graceful pose that highlighted her toned, muscular gams. The picture was snapped from a high angle that offered a great view of her fit figure, giving fans a peek down her top.

The stunner turned her head to the side and gazed into the distance, parting her lips in an enticing expression. Her long, golden lock were styled with a deep side-part, tumbling over her shoulder in messy waves that added to her sultry, nonchalant vibe.

Followers were all over the tantalizing post, clicking the like button on her photo more than 9,200 times in the first two hours alone. Her admirers also left 160 comments wherein they showered Abby with compliments

“Lounging around and looking amazing,” wrote one person.

“Honestly you just amaze me everyday,” chimed in another smitten fan, adding a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji. “Unbelievable how gorgeous you are.”

“The boots with the fur and the whole gram was looking at her,” quipped a third Instagrammer. “Absolutely incredible how good you look each and every day.”